1life Healthcare Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1life Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $77.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 1life Healthcare from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ ONEM opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. 1life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.58.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

