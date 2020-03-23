$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.39 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $9.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

