$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $10.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $11.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $30.75 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

