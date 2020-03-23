$20.78 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce sales of $20.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.83 million and the lowest is $20.73 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $18.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $86.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $86.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.72 million, with estimates ranging from $91.69 million to $93.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $23.00 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,075 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $43,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Ellison purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $97,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,302 shares of company stock worth $92,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

