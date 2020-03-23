21,598 Shares in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Vicor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $950,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. 32.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

VICR stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $57.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

