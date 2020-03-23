$225.08 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post $225.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.60 million and the lowest is $224.89 million. Cree reported sales of $274.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $937.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.67 million to $941.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $968.30 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 44.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. Cree’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CREE. BidaskClub cut shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Charter Equity began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $34.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69. Cree has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $69.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,910,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $503,520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at $110,518,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Cree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,125,515 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,093,000 after acquiring an additional 279,617 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cree by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

