$233.94 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report sales of $233.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.85 million and the highest is $236.50 million. Oil States International reported sales of $250.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $916.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $956.56 million, with estimates ranging from $664.12 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.05 million.

OIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Oil States International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $1.99 on Monday. Oil States International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.44.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

