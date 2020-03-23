2,372,482 Shares in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,372,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Fitbit as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 9,537,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,020. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 115,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $738,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,423.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $1,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,954 shares of company stock worth $2,012,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.