$244.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $244.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $242.70 million to $248.00 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $216.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $989.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

