261,524 Shares in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Bought by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.66% of AtriCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AtriCure by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,606 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $3,275,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $26.27. 419,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,893. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AtriCure Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other AtriCure news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 36,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,236,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,775,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,514 shares of company stock worth $10,478,863 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

