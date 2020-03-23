264,890 Shares in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Pfenex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Pfenex by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,602,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after buying an additional 49,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pfenex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pfenex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Pfenex by 1,551.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 413,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 388,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Pfenex by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of PFNX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,896. Pfenex Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

