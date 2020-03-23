$27.33 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $27.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.00 million and the lowest is $26.65 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $132.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.05 million to $144.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $157.15 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $165.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $705.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.80.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,413.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $599,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

