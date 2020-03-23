$27.60 Million in Sales Expected for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post sales of $27.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $27.80 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $27.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $112.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.41 million to $112.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $115.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $116.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First of Long Island.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%.

Several research firms have commented on FLIC. ValuEngine raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. First of Long Island presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

FLIC stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $340.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First of Long Island by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First of Long Island by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

