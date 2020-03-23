$271.85 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $271.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.40 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $212.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Shares of PEGA opened at $65.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.60%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

