2,728,709 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,728,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.57% of Noble Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,564,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $113,378,000 after buying an additional 853,225 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 572,826 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.76.

NYSE NBL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,670,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746,860. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

