28,411 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $12.98 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 19,220 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

