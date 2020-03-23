29,371 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. 43,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,799. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock worth $7,345,941. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.