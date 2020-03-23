$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $14.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $15.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after buying an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,474,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $986,874,000 after buying an additional 4,092,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,630,000 after buying an additional 3,744,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after buying an additional 2,394,420 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

