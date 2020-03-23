30,708 Shares in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. grace capital now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 348.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

