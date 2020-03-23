$32.25 Million in Sales Expected for TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $32.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. TechTarget reported sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $147.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $147.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.20 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $163.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of TTGT opened at $18.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $290,722.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,550 shares of company stock worth $2,406,931 in the last three months. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in TechTarget by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

