32,265 Shares in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,488,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,292,000 after purchasing an additional 219,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Duke Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,948,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,883,000 after purchasing an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Duke Realty by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,034,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,214,000 after purchasing an additional 537,800 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $26.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Duke Realty Corp has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

