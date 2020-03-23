32,767 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

