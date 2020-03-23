3,284,072 Shares in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Purchased by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,284,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 8.73% of Selecta Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 668,225 shares during the period.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,684. The company has a market cap of $149.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.