332,743 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Stryker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

SYK stock traded down $13.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,387,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $126.05 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

