$333.68 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to post $333.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.22 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $367.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,294,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,950,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $8.49 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.79%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

