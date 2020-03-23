33,960 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Purchased by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Argan makes up approximately 3.1% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Argan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Argan by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Argan stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.44. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

