34,580 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,086,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,333,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,552,000 after acquiring an additional 177,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,291. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $198.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.06.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.