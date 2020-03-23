35,380 Shares in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 72,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,352 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPF opened at $13.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPF shares. TheStreet lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

