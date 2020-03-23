35,565 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,907 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 406,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,639,000 after acquiring an additional 125,333 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $86.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

