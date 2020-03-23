$361.00 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) to announce $361.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $368.60 million. U.S. Silica reported sales of $378.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA opened at $1.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.50%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

