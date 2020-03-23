38,831 Shares in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. ValuEngine cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

