$397.42 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $397.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.96 million. Atlassian reported sales of $309.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $110,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $97,673,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,899,000 after buying an additional 630,125 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after buying an additional 540,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after buying an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $125.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.66, a PEG ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.43. Atlassian has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $156.12.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.