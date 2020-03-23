$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) to post $4.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TEVA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 72,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $939,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEVA opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

