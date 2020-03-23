$4.72 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $4.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $29.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.70 million, with estimates ranging from $35.40 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $9.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a P/E ratio of 138.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

