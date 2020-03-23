40,599 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 746,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,399. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CFO Thomas M. Wojcik bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.27 per share, with a total value of $101,614.50. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

