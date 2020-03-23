41,740 Shares in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 233.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,647,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE opened at $6.42 on Monday. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $644.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. Analysts predict that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

