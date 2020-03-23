$43.11 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce $43.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $40.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $173.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.60 million to $176.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.62 million, with estimates ranging from $174.10 million to $181.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $11.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $263.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Insiders have purchased 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

