43,550 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Summit Redstone upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $41.64. 101,023,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,153,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

