44,540 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 1,400.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $7.59 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

