44,670 Shares in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.74. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.