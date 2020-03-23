44,797 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $4.23 on Monday, reaching $89.00. 124,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,066. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $92.92 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

