$46.32 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report $46.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.13 million and the highest is $46.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $31.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $187.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.15 million to $191.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $192.55 million, with estimates ranging from $185.89 million to $199.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hartig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $13,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $146,380. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

