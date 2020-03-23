46,146 Shares in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.16% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 21.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

POWI stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $111.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $825,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,137.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,449 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total transaction of $153,318.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,305.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,027,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

