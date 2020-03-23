47,844 Shares in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 258,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.