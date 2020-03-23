4,824 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 38.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 32.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $723.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,442. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,017.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,232.29.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.