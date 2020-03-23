$492.27 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post sales of $492.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $499.00 million and the lowest is $487.20 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $447.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $3.87 on Monday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $736.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.