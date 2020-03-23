$5.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report sales of $5.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.62 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year sales of $21.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $21.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:RAD opened at $17.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $935.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.52. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 30.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the third quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rite Aid by 11.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.