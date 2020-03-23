$5.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will post sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.03 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $24.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.21 billion to $24.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

FLEX opened at $6.66 on Monday. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

In other news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,382,042.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

