$5.95 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $5.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $10.35 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $2.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $23.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $41.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.72 million, with estimates ranging from $13.17 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.65 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 651.43% and a negative return on equity of 60.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In other news, insider Charles Albright sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $147,270.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

