$54.67 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to report sales of $54.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $53.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $230.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $238.29 million, with estimates ranging from $228.30 million to $248.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OBNK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

In related news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 10,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Brolly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at $308,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740 over the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $518.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

